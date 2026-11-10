Shafaq News- Sanaa/ Riyadh

Saudi air defenses intercepted three Houthi missiles and a drone on Tuesday, Saudi-led coalition spokesperson Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Malki said, while Houthi-affiliated media reported Saudi strikes in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, and Saada province.

According to Al-Malki, the intercepted projectiles included a ballistic missile and a cruise missile heading toward Riyadh, another ballistic missile targeting southern Saudi Arabia, and a drone over the Eastern Province.

التحالف: اعتراض وتدمير طائرة مسيرة بالمنطقة الشرقية. https://t.co/bp4hq1oNrI — المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف (@CJFCSpox) November 10, 2026

التحالف: - الدفاع الجوي اعترض ودمر صاروخ باليستي أطلقته الميليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية باتجاه الرياض. - الدفاع الجوي اعترض ودمر صاروخ طواف (كروز) أطلقته الميليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية باتجاه الرياض. https://t.co/05x0NXUZhl — المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف (@CJFCSpox) November 10, 2026

In Yemen, Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah TV said Saudi strikes hit an oil company building along Sanaa’s southern 60th Street and the Al-Mafzar gas station in Jadr, north of the capital. Fires engulfed gas trailers at the station, prompting a civil defense response, while nearby homes and shops in southern Sanaa sustained extensive damage.

The broadcaster also reported missile attacks east of Saada city and across Sahar district, including Al-Mahadhir, Allaf, Al-Talh, and Al-Sayfi. No casualty figures were immediately available.

On Monday, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree accused Saudi warplanes of launching 103 airstrikes within 24 hours across Marib, Saada, Hodeidah, Taiz, Lahj, and Al-Jawf. He put the total number of Saudi airstrikes and missile attacks since the latest escalation began at 4,563.

Saree also claimed that Houthi forces had shot down a Saudi CH-4 armed reconnaissance drone over Al-Jawf, bringing the number allegedly downed during the escalation to four.

Meanwhile, Col. Majed Abdullah Al-Nuzaili, military spokesperson for Yemen’s internationally recognized government, reported 17 airstrikes, 123 drone attacks, 60 rocket artillery operations, and 782 field artillery strikes against Houthi positions across several fronts under the Dawn of Yemen campaign.

He put Houthi casualties at approximately 127 killed or wounded, with 158 military vehicles and pieces of equipment destroyed or damaged. Government forces also claimed advances in Al-Jawf and along the southern and southwestern fronts, while fighting continued in Taiz.