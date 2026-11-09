Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq will reopen the Al-Sheeb border crossing with Iran on Tuesday and temporarily close the Mandali crossing on Friday, Iraqi Border Ports Authority chief Omar Al-Waeli said.

In a statement, Al-Waeli said Al-Sheeb would resume operations once the required technical procedures were complete. The crossing, in eastern Maysan province opposite Iran’s Chazabeh crossing, is an important route for goods and travelers. Mandali, a trade crossing in Diyala province, will close on November 13 to allow its technical requirements to be completed, he said.

The reopening comes after the federal government closed Al-Sheeb on October 21. Government spokesperson Haider Al-Aboudi cited shortcomings in the crossing’s technical readiness and the need to improve its operations.

Separately, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein told Al Jazeera on November 7 that the US Treasury had formally asked Iraq to close all but two of its border crossings with Iran as part of Washington’s effort to increase economic pressure on Tehran. One of the two proposed exceptions was in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, he said.

The Al-Sheeb closure drew protests in Maysan from truck drivers and workers in transport and trade. The disruption to trade prompted warnings of harm to local markets and higher prices for some goods. The continued closure also deepened a dispute between the federal government and the Maysan Provincial Council.

Iraq’s border crossings with Iran underwent temporary closures and reorganization in September. After a review of security and technical procedures and work to update operating systems, Iraq’s Security Media Cell announced a timetable for resuming passenger entry at Al-Sheeb and Shalamcheh and trade at both crossings and Mandali.