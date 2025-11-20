Rumors crushed: Kurdistan’s Haj Omran Crossing fully operational

Shafaq News – Erbil

The Haj Omran Border Crossing is fully open, the crossing’s administration said on Thursday, noting that any slowdowns at the gate are linked solely to the movement of porters between Haj Omran and the Iranian Tamarchin crossing.

In a statement, the administration confirmed that circulating rumors of a temporary closure are “completely unfounded,” assuring that travelers, traders, and businesses using the crossing can continue their movements without interruption.

Located in Erbil province, the Haj Omran crossing is one of the Kurdistan Region’s busiest land routes with Iran, serving both tourists and traders, and handling over 1.4 million tons of goods valued at more than $570 million in 2024, according to Iranian Customs Authorities.