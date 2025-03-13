Erbil governor, Iranian consul discuss trade ties

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw met with Consul General Faramarz Asadi in the Iranian consulate in Erbil.

According to a statement from the governor’s office, discussions covered progress on the agreement between Erbil and West Azerbaijan province, with both officials expressing satisfaction over the resolution of key issues that had hindered movement across the Tamarchin–Haji Omran border crossing.

The meeting also addressed preparations for Khoshnaw’s upcoming visit to Iran, which will include meetings with the governors of West Azerbaijan, Kermanshah, and Sanandaj, as well as participation in a broader governors’ summit after Eid al-Fitr.

Trade relations between the Kurdistan Region and Iran were also discussed, with a focus on challenges facing livestock exporters and importers.

The two emphasized the importance of strengthening economic, trade, and cultural ties between the Kurdistan Region and Iran.