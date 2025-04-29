Kurdistan and Iran: New deal to boost trade and cooperation

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Region and Iran have signed an agreement to strengthen cooperation across multiple sectors, paving the way for increased trade, investment, and cultural exchange.

According to a statement from local government in Erbil Province, the agreement, following a meeting between Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw and Tehran Governor Mohammad Sadegh Motamedian, aims to expand economic ties, streamline work permits for residents of both cities in fields such as trade and banking services, and promote the presence of Iranian businesses in the Kurdish capital.

The deal also includes provisions to facilitate customs procedures, contingent on successful negotiations by Erbil with the Iraqi government to reduce customs duties on goods and scientific products. Other key elements include organizing trade delegations, conferences, and exhibitions, as well as the exchange of information related to goods and regulations in both regions.

Both sides emphasized strengthening technical and engineering collaboration, particularly in construction and infrastructure, and expanding cooperation in medical tourism, healthcare, education, pharmaceuticals, culture, and sports. They also agreed to share research in industry, biotechnology, medical engineering, and nanotechnology, and to provide opportunities for Erbil students to attend institutions in Tehran.

Regular meetings will be held to monitor the deal's progress, coordinated through diplomatic channels with the Iranian Consulate in Erbil and the Kurdistan Regional Government's relations with Tehran.