Iraq, Iran ink oil cooperation deals

Shafaq News/ Iran and Iraq signed four cooperation documents in the oil and gas sector, Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad announced on Wednesday.

Paknejad told reporters that agreements were signed during his visit to Iraq two weeks ago. Two of the documents outline cooperation frameworks, including implementation and joint participation in associated gas collection projects in Maysan province and near the border, he revealed, adding that these projects had previously stalled due to a lack of raw materials, but could move forward if conditions allow.

“Another agreement covers joint offshore exploration in shared maritime areas, along with technical studies to develop Iran’s Khorramshahr oil field, which is adjacent to Iraq’s Sindibad field,” the Iranian minister pointed out.

For his part, the Iraqi Oil Minister Hayan Abdul-Ghani confirmed the signing of the memoranda and agreements with Iran, emphasizing the importance of knowledge exchange and joint efforts to support the interests of both countries.

Iraq is pursuing major gas investment projects aimed at achieving self-sufficiency in petroleum products, he continued.

In a previous meeting in February 2024, Paknejad also met with Iraqi Electricity Minister Ziyad Ali Fadel, where the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation in oil, gas, and electricity sectors.