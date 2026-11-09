US envoy backs Baghdad-Erbil oil talks

US envoy backs Baghdad-Erbil oil talks
2026-11-09T23:01:33+00:00

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and US envoy Tom Barrack welcomed progress on Iraq’s budget bill and looked forward to the finalization of an oil and gas agreement, Barzani said on Tuesday.

Barzani said he and Barrack agreed that the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) must remain strong and unified and that its disputes with the federal government must be resolved under Iraq’s constitution. They also reaffirmed the KRG’s “strong partnership” with the US.

On Monday, Barzani and Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi discussed the KRI’s share of the draft 2027 federal budget, oilfield management, and how to manage oil and non-oil revenues. They also stressed the need to continue paying the KRI’s public-sector employees, the KRG said.

According to the KRG, both leaders called for speeding up passage of the federal oil and gas law to address disputes over oil production and exports and set rules for managing oil resources. They also stressed the need for continued coordination and dialogue to resolve outstanding disputes under the constitution.

After the meeting, Barrack said direct talks between Baghdad and Erbil were the way to resolve difficult issues over oil exports, salaries, and revenues. He said Al-Zaidi and Barzani had shown leadership and that the US stood with both as they worked to build “one prosperous, sovereign Iraq.”

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