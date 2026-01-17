Leader Barzani hails US role in Syria peace process

Shafaq News– Erbil

Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani on Saturday recognized the United States’ efforts to support Syria amid its recent crisis, underlining the importance of dialogue, understanding, and peaceful solutions.

Since December 2025, Aleppo has witnessed escalating tensions between Syrian government factions and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), resulting in at least 24 deaths and around 129 injuries, according to the city’s Health Directorate.

In a statement, Barzani’s media office reported that he met with US President Special Envoy Tom Barrack, along with US General Consul in Erbil Wendy Green, General Kevin Lampert, Colonel Zakaria Kork, SDF commander Mazloum Abdi, and Mohammed Ismail, head of the Kurdish National Council (ENKS).

During the gathering, Barzani underlined the need to safeguard the Kurdish people’s rights in shaping Syria’s future, reaffirming the importance of protecting Kurdistan’s constitutional guarantees. The session followed an earlier meeting between Barzani and Barrack.

Separately, Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met with Barrack to review the broader regional landscape and bilateral ties between Washington and Erbil.

اجتمع رئيس حكومة إقليم كوردستان مسرور بارزاني في منتجع بيرمام (صلاح الدين)، بعد ظهر اليوم السبت 17 كانون الثاني (يناير) 2026، مع توم برّاك المبعوث الخاص للرئيس الأمريكي إلى سوريا والسفير الأمريكي لدى تركيا.https://t.co/6gnG806JSk pic.twitter.com/qByADM1jhK — Kurdistan Regional Government (@Kurdistan) January 17, 2026

Earlier, a decree issued by Syrian transitional President Ahmad Al-Sharaa recognized Kurdish as a national language, restored Syrian citizenship to individuals of Kurdish origin, and designated Nowruz, celebrated on March 21, as an official public holiday. The Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES), however, rejected the decree, arguing that it “cannot constitute a true guarantee” for Kurdish rights.