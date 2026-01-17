Syrian Kurdish administration: Rights are not safeguarded by temporary decrees

Shafaq News– Damascus

The Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) on Saturday rejected a decree issued by Syria’s transitional President Ahmad Al-Sharaa, arguing that it “cannot constitute a true guarantee” for Kurdish rights.

In a statement, AANES said that lasting rights cannot be ensured by “temporary decrees, but are protected and consolidated through permanent constitutions that express the will of all the people and components,” stressing that decrees, regardless of their intent, cannot substitute for a binding constitutional framework that formally safeguards the rights of all communities “without exception.”

While acknowledging the decree as a symbolic step, the administration affirmed that it “does not meet” public expectations to build “a democratic state where everyone enjoys a free and dignified life based on justice and equality.”

Earlier on Friday, Al-Sharaa issued a decree recognizing Kurdish as a national language, restoring Syrian citizenship to individuals of Kurdish origin, and declaring Nowruz, celebrated on March 21, an official public holiday.