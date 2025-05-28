Damascus, Kurdish authorities to resume talks on power-sharing

Shafaq News/ Self-Administration’s Dialogue Committee in northeastern Syria (AANES) and the Syrian government are set to launch a new round of negotiations on May 30, a source revealed to Shafaq News on Wednesday.

The Self-Administration’s dialogue committee includes Kurdish, Arab, Syriac, and Assyrian representatives from Kurdish-majority regions as well as the provinces of Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor.

The committee’s visit aims to lay the groundwork for advancing the agreement reached between Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) commander Mazloum Abdi and Syrian transitional President Ahmad Al-Sharaa on March 10.

According to the source, the negotiation agenda will cover topics related to the Self-Administration’s institutions, including public services, economy, and education in the areas under AANS control.

Meanwhile, Kurdish political leaders, including those from the Democratic Union Party (PYD) and the Kurdish National Council (ENKS), have endorsed a joint vision for regional federalism, which they plan to present during upcoming talks in Damascus.

While Al-Sharaa has rejected proposals for autonomous cantons, Kurdish negotiators insist that decentralization and constitutional guarantees for Kurdish-led security forces are essential to any lasting political settlement.

Badran Jia Kurd, an advisor to AANES, told AFP this week that there can be “no compromise” on the demand for decentralized pluralism in Syria’s political system. The dialogue with the interim Syrian government is ongoing, he affirmed, noting that it addresses “complex files,” and requires “greater confidence-building between the two sides than ever before.”