62nd Damascus International Fair kicks off

Shafaq News – Damascus

The 62nd Damascus International Fair opened on Wednesday, bringing together delegations from around 20 Arab and foreign countries.

Held under the theme “Syria Welcomes the World,” the opening ceremony featured theatrical performances, patriotic songs, and folkloric dances.

Transitional President Ahmad Al-Sharaa described the fair as “a new chapter” for Damascus, emphasizing that Syria’s security, stability, and economic recovery remain central priorities.

He outlined plans to increase output from both farms and factories while also expanding programs aimed at facilitating the return of displaced people and refugees.

Speaking to Shafaq News, political analyst Samer Al-Khatib highlighted that the event was designed to signal Syria’s intent to reassert itself regionally, noting that the participation of multiple countries reflects a test of its readiness to re-engage after years of isolation.

In turn, Saleh Rajab Hammad, chairman of the Syria and Jordan Bank, described the fair as a platform to strengthen trade ties and develop a banking sector capable of supporting commerce and entrepreneurship.

Launched in 1954, the Damascus International Fair is one of the Middle East’s oldest exhibitions. It was suspended during the war and resumed in 2017.