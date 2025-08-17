+35 Countries set to join Damascus 62nd International Fair

Shafaq News – Damascus

Thirty-seven Arab and foreign countries are set to participate in the 62nd Damascus International Fair, scheduled from August 27 to September 5, a senior official reported to Shafaq News on Sunday.

Hamoud Zouea, Media Official for the fair, indicated that more than 800 local and international companies have confirmed their participation. Rental rates for equipped indoor spaces are set at $150 per square meter, compared with $120 for non-equipped buildings.

The fair, he added, will provide investors and businessmen ‘’with opportunities to explore Syrian goods and engage in discussions over potential contracts on the sidelines.’’

Preparations have been closely coordinated at the highest levels. Maher Al-Sharaa, Secretary-General of the Syrian Presidency, convened a ministerial meeting attended by the Ministers of Media and Culture, the Deputy Secretary-General, and the Governor of Rural Damascus.

He emphasized the aim of making the fair exceptional, noting that field infrastructure is 70% to 80% complete, while logistical arrangements for participants continue to advance.

The Ministry of Culture also unveiled a cultural program accompanying the event, featuring poetry evenings, folklore performances, traditional fashion shows, and children’s activities.

First held in 1954, the Damascus International Fair is among the oldest and most prominent in the region, blending economic, cultural, and artistic activities.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Economist Nader Youssef highlighted the importance of regional participation, particularly Iraq’s, pointing out that ‘’the country is one of Syria’s largest importers of food, agricultural, and industrial products, and further serves as a key gateway for Syrian exports to the Gulf.’’