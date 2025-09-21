First trade fair opens in Kurdistan’s Zakho

Shafaq News – Duhok

More than 100 companies from around the world participated on Sunday in the first trade fair in Zakho, a city in the Kurdistan Region.

The four-day event, organized by the Zakho Independent Administration, opened in the presence of Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, with exhibitors presenting a wide range of products, including food, construction materials, and vehicles, alongside firms operating in the tourism sector.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Abdul Latif Osman, head of Zakho Chamber of Commerce and Industry, emphasized the fair’s role in stimulating trade and economic activity while promoting tourism in the city.

He also highlighted Zakho’s strategic location at the border junction of Iraq, Turkiye, and Syria, noting that the Ibrahim Khalil crossing to Turkiye offers significant commercial advantages.

Expecting the fair to create new job opportunities for young people and strengthen the local tourism industry, Osman pointed to Zakho’s abundance of tourist sites and facilities.