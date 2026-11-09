Shafaq News- Baghdad

Gold reserves held by the 10 largest Arab countries totaled 1,582.6 metric tons in November 2026, with Iraq ranking third with 175.6 metric tons, according to World Gold Council data.

Saudi Arabia topped the list with 323.1 metric tons, followed by Lebanon with 286.8 metric tons. Iraq ranked third, narrowly ahead of Algeria, which held 173.6 metric tons, while Libya came fifth with 146.7 metric tons.

Egypt ranked sixth with 130 metric tons, followed by Qatar with 115.2 metric tons, Jordan with 79.8 metric tons, and Kuwait with 79 metric tons. The United Arab Emirates placed 10th with 72.8 metric tons.

Iraq's gold reserves remained unchanged from the level reported by the council in September.

The World Gold Council's figures are based on data from the International Monetary Fund, central banks, and other official sources.