Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Residents in Al-Sulaymaniyah, in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI), gathered outside several cooking gas distribution stations on Monday to purchase additional supplies amid concerns that the attack on the Khor Mor gas field and the subsequent suspension of production could disrupt supplies in the coming days.

Shafaq News cameras documented crowds outside several gas stations.

The concerns come as Al-Sulaymaniyah experiences a cold spell, increasing households' dependence on cooking gas not only for preparing meals and heating water but also for heating their homes.

Residents Fears

Marwan Ali, a resident who visited a gas distribution station, told Shafaq News that people were following developments with concern, particularly those affecting their daily needs.

He warned that even a one-day interruption could have negative consequences for families' daily lives and health, given their reliance on gas for basic domestic needs.

The political and external challenges facing the KRI had heightened public concerns, he added, describing the attack on Khor Mor and the complete suspension of production as developments with potential consequences for households.

Ali clarified that residents had visited distribution stations to purchase additional quantities “as a precaution against possible future shortages, rather than because they were confident supplies would remain uninterrupted.”

Officials Deny Gas Shortage

Despite residents' concerns, Baban Ahmed, head of the committees at Al-Sulaymaniyah district administration, said the province was not experiencing a gas shortage and that available quantities were sufficient to meet public demand despite the suspension of production at Khor Mor.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Ahmed noted that the authorities were continuing to distribute gas normally across residential neighborhoods and urged residents “not to rush to filling stations or purchase unusually large quantities.”

The district administration had instructed all gas distributors to continue delivering supplies directly to residential areas under the usual distribution system, he affirmed, adding that existing stocks were sufficient to meet residents' needs even if the production shutdown lasted longer.

“Some residents had recently filled additional gas cylinders despite already having supplies at home,” he noted, calling the public to avoid unnecessary panic and overcrowding at distribution stations.

Authorities Warn Against Price Increases

On gas prices, Ahmed said a joint committee overseeing the sector included representatives from all relevant authorities and was responsible for monitoring prices and distribution operations across the province.

The committee had previously taken measures to prevent increases in household and commercial gas prices and had instructed inspection teams to monitor distributors and sales centers.

Any party found raising prices in violation of regulations would face legal action and financial penalties, he warned.

He said the committee had not received any official complaints so far about distribution centers refusing to sell gas despite having available stocks. However, he added that any such reports would be investigated on the ground and that strict measures would follow if violations were confirmed.

Electricity Supply Remains Under Review

Regarding electricity, Ahmed said local authorities had not yet received any official decision concerning power supplies or arrangements for possible electricity cuts.

He indicated that if decisions or developments affecting electricity provision emerged, the district administration would coordinate with relevant authorities and private generator operators and inform the public about the measures and operating arrangements.