Shafaq News- Riyadh/ Sanaa

Saudi Arabia’s East-West oil pipeline was targeted in the Medina region on Monday, sparking a small fire, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

No injuries were recorded, and pipeline operations were unaffected, the agency said.

The pipeline is one of Saudi Arabia’s main crude transport routes. It runs about 1,200 kilometers, linking oil production facilities in the Eastern Province via the Abqaiq processing center to export facilities at Yanbu on the Red Sea. Aramco puts its capacity at about 7 million barrels per day.

Fighting in Yemen

Houthi (Ansarallah) military spokesperson Yahya Saree said Saudi warplanes had carried out 103 airstrikes in the previous 24 hours across Marib, Saada, Hodeidah, Taiz, Lahj, and Al-Jawf.

Majed Al-Nuzaili, the military spokesperson for Yemen’s internationally recognized government, said its forces had carried out 982 operations against Houthi targets in the preceding hours using warplanes, drones, rocket launchers and field artillery.

Operation Dawn of Yemen, which Presidential Leadership Council Chairman Rashad Al-Alimi announced on October 5, has entered its second month. Heavy fighting between government forces and the Houthis continues on several fronts, with warplanes supporting government operations.