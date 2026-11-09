Shafaq News- Baghdad

Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday said he and Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi had agreed on a single budget allocation covering all parts of the KRI.

Speaking in Baghdad after arriving for talks on the federal budget bill and other issues, Barzani described his discussions with the federal government as excellent. He expressed satisfaction with the understanding between the two sides, particularly on the unified budget allocation.

Al-Zaidi’s office said the leaders discussed the KRI’s share of the draft 2027 federal budget, oilfield management, oil and non-oil revenues, and the oil and gas law. They stressed the need to continue paying public sector salaries and agreed to work out ways to resolve outstanding disputes.

In September, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) called for a 14.14% share of the 2027 federal budget, citing the 2024 census. The KRG said federal authorities had lowered the KRI’s share of Iraq’s population to 12.68%. It rejected the revised figure.

Discussing Khor Mor, Barzani said both leaders agreed on the need to stop attacks on oil and gas fields. An investigative committee had been formed, he added, expressiny hope the inquiry would identify those involved so anyone found responsible could face legal penalties.

According to Dana Gas, production at Khor Mor remained suspended pending a damage assessment after a suspected drone attack on November 8. The field supplies gas to power plants across the KRI, and the KRG Ministry of Electricity initially estimated the disruption would cut generation by 2,500 to 2,800 megawatts. Al-Zaidi directed the federal Oil Ministry to supply cooking gas to the KRI until production resumes, the KRG Ministry of Natural Resources revealed.