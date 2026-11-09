Shafaq News- Baghdad

A planned meeting between leaders of Iraq's Coordination Framework (CF), a coalition of Shiite political parties, and Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi was postponed on Monday evening due to disagreements over how to address escalating tensions between the government and Kataib Hezbollah, an informed source told Shafaq News.

The disagreements centered on the government's handling of the confrontation with the armed group, as well as the lack of progress by a four-member committee in negotiations with armed factions over an agreement to place all weapons under state control, the source added.

Bilateral meetings are currently underway, with further discussions expected in the coming hours to narrow differences and reach common ground before a new date is set for the broader meeting, the source said. “The postponement was intended to avoid further divisions during the expanded gathering.”

“Some CF factions were dissatisfied with al-Zaidi's escalating stance toward Kataib Hezbollah,” the source indicated, warning that continued tensions could prompt other armed groups to express solidarity with the group and undermine ongoing negotiations over weapons control.

Tensions between al-Zaidi and Kataib Hezbollah have intensified in recent days over political, security, and economic issues, accompanied by exchanges of public statements and government measures that included activating arrest warrants against several wanted individuals linked to the group.

The issue of placing weapons under state control remains one of the main points of disagreement between the government and armed factions. Kataib Hezbollah, Harakat al-Nujaba, and Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada have publicly rejected calls to relinquish their military capabilities.