Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

A drone attack on the Khor Mor gas field in the Kurdistan Region sparked a fire that has since been extinguished, forcing UAE-based Dana Gas to suspend production, the company announced on Monday.

"Production operations remain suspended pending an assessment of the damage," Dana Gas said in a statement. The operator indicated that further updates would follow but provided no timetable for resuming production.

The company also confirmed that it is coordinating with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and Iraq's federal authorities, both of which have expressed support following the attack.

Earlier today, a local source told Shafaq News that the drone was likely launched from a mountainous area near Tuz Khurmatu in Saladin province. However, the launch site and those behind the attack have yet to be identified, pending the outcome of ongoing security and technical investigations.

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi ordered the formation of a joint investigative committee with authorities in the Kurdistan Region to investigate the incident.

Khor Mor is one of Iraq's major gas-producing fields. Operated by Pearl Petroleum, a consortium that includes UAE-based Dana Gas and other partners, the field supplies gas to power plants across the Kurdistan Region.