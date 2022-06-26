Report

Top KRG officials from Khor Mor: personnel security is a must, gas production will continue

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-06-26T06:35:07+0000
Shafaq News/ A high-level delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has visited the headquarters of the UAE-based "Dana Gas" company in Khor Mor oilfield, a press release by the media office of Kurdistan's Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani said on Sunday's eve.

The press release said that DPM Talabani, along with the region's acting Minister of Natural Resources Kamal Mohammad Salih and Minister of Peshmerga Affairs Shoresh Ismail, discussed with the company's board the recent attacks on the oilfield run by Dana Gas.

Talabani assured that the region's government will spare no effort to protect the workers at the site and keep a patent channel with Baghdad to ensure such attacks do not occur again.

The Deputy Prime Minister said that the attacks will have no impact on the gas production in Khor Mor, stressing that the people's needs for this vital material will continue to be met.

