Shafaq News- Saladin

The drone that struck the Khor Mor gas field in the Chamchamal district of the Kurdistan Region's Al-Sulaymaniyah province was likely launched from a mountainous area near Tuz Khurmatu in Saladin province, a local source told Shafaq News on Monday.

Security agencies are investigating the suspected launch site and working to identify those responsible for the attack. However, the exact launch location and the perpetrators have yet to be established, pending the results of security and technical investigations.

On Sunday, another source told Shafaq News that unidentified drones struck a "sensitive area" at the Khor Mor gas field, triggering power outages in several parts of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI). No casualties were reported, but the attack forced a complete halt to gas production and exports from the field.

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi ordered the formation of a joint investigative committee with authorities in the Kurdistan Region to investigate the incident.

Khor Mor is one of Iraq's major gas-producing fields. Operated by Pearl Petroleum, a consortium that includes UAE-based Dana Gas and other partners, the field supplies gas to power plants across the KRI.