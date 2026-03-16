Drone attack targets Balad air base in Saladin
2026-03-16T17:12:33+00:00
Shafaq News- Saladin
An explosive-laden drone targeted Balad air base in Iraq’s Saladin province on Monday, a security source told Shafaq News.
The drone crashed without detonating immediately after impact. Security forces moved to inspect the crash site and secure the surrounding area.
The source confirmed that the security situation remains under control and no direct threat to facilities or personnel has been recorded so far.