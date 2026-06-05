Unidentified drone downed in Iraq’s Saladin province

Shafaq News- Saladin

The Iraqi Army brought down an unidentified drone near the Baiji refinery in Saladin province, a security source told to Shafaq News on Saturday.

No immediate reports of damage or casualties emerged.

Located about 200 kilometers (125 miles) north of Baghdad, the Baiji refinery was Iraq's largest refining facility before sustaining extensive damage during battles with ISIS between 2014 and 2015.

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