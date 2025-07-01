Iraq denies disruption at Baiji refinery after drone incident

Shafaq News – Saladin

On Tuesday, Iraq’s Ministry of Oil denied reports that production had been suspended at the Baiji refinery in Saladin province following a drone incident near the facility.

In an official statement, the ministry confirmed that operations at al-Sumood refinery in Baiji are continuing without interruption. “There has been no halt in production, and the refinery was not affected by any foreign objects falling inside or around the facility.”

The ministry added that coordination with security forces is ongoing to ensure the protection of oil infrastructure across the country.

Earlier today, a security source told Shafaq News that Iraqi air defenses had shot down an unidentified drone flying near the refinery. No casualties or damage were reported.