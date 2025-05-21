Gross Negligence: Iraqi MPs urge investigation into Baiji refinery explosion

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Parliamentary Health and Environment Committee on Wednesday called for a full investigation into the recent explosion at Baiji refinery’s fat-processing unit.

In a formal request, Committee Chairman MP Majid Shingali urged the Federal Board of Supreme Audit, the Integrity Commission, and the Public Prosecution to pursue accountability, describing the incident as a result of “gross negligence.”

The committee also pointed to environmental reports citing unsafe levels of toxic chemicals around the refinery and flagged the facility’s Hot Oil system as “dangerously outdated,” attributing the explosion in Unit 109 to a major leak caused by poor maintenance.

According to the committee, the blast caused injuries, fatalities, and significant infrastructure damage. It urged authorities to act swiftly to identify those responsible, stressing long-standing issues of mismanagement and repeated safety violations.