Iraq ‘racing against time’ to complete repair work of war-damaged oil refinery

Shafaq News/ Iraq is going full throttle to complete work on a project to repair its largest oil refinery that was severely damaged during the war seven years ago, Zawya reported, citing Iraqi officials.

“Baiji Refinery suffered damage of more than 90% during the conflict…we are racing against time to finish rehabilitation work and expect it to be completed before the end of next year,” said Hamid Yunus, Undersecretary for Refining at the Oil Ministry.

Baiji Refinery in Saladin Governorate North of the capital Baghdad produced nearly a third of Iraq’s refining capacity before it sustained heavy damage during the war in 2014 between government forces and the Islamic State group (Daesh).

The project, which was launched in May, is expected to be completed at the end of 2024 and the refinery is expected to return to its pre-war 120,000-bpd output, Yunus added.

The Refinery’s manager Adnan Hamoud said Phase 1 of the rehabilitation project involves debris clearing, adding that Phase 2 would begin this year and it will include maintenance, construction, and operations.