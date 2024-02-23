Source: Baiji Refinery boosts domestic production

Shafaq News/ On Friday, a government source disclosed that the Baiji oil refinery has been successfully rehabilitated and brought back into operation.

Today, the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammad Shia Al-Sudani, reopened the refinery, the largest in Iraq.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the refinery now boasts a production capacity of 150,000 barrels per day, emphasizing that it has led to a 50% reduction in the need for imported gasoline.

The refinery, with a base production capacity of 310,000 barrels per day, had been closed for over ten years, and its operations were interrupted when ISIS occupied it in May 2014.

Following the liberation of Baiji from ISIS in 2015, the refinery faced challenges. Some reports said that armed factions involved in the military operations against ISIS “stole” the refinery’s equipment and sold them.

Later, Prime Minister Al-Sudani announced that the stolen equipment and devices were recovered.