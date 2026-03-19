Iraqis 3rd in Turkiye’s foreign house purchases in February

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Ankara

Iraqis ranked third among foreign buyers of real estate in Turkiye in February, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TURKSTAT).

The total house sales across Turkiye rose to 124,549 units in February, compared with 112,818 in the same month last year.

Sales to foreign nationals reached 1,457 houses during the month, marking a relative decline compared with February of the previous year.

Russians led foreign purchases with 256 houses, followed by Iranians with 133, while Iraqis ranked third with 106 houses. Ukrainians, Germans, Chinese, British, Americans, and Kazakhstanis followed in the overall ranking.