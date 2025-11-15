Iraqis slip to 5th in Turkiye’s property market

Shafaq News – Ankara

Iraqis dropped to fifth place among foreign buyers of Turkish real estate in October, Turkiye’s Statistical Institute (TURKSTAT) reported on Saturday.

Overall home sales in Turkiye edged down 0.5% year-on-year to 164,306 units in October. Purchases by foreign nationals also slipped, falling 0.8% from a year earlier to 2,106 homes and accounting for just 1.3% of total transactions.

Russians remained the largest foreign buyers with 315 properties, followed by Germans with 191 and Iranians with 172. Ukrainians ranked fourth with 171 purchases, while Iraqis acquired 126 homes. Azerbaijan, Palestine, China, Afghanistan, and the United Kingdom rounded out the top ten.

Iraqis had dominated Turkiye’s foreign property market from 2015 onward, but their position has steadily eroded—first slipping behind Iran in 2021, then to third place in April 2022 after Russia surged into the market, and now falling to fifth as broader demand patterns shift.