Iraqis lead foreign property purchases in Jordan, remain top buyers in Turkiye

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Amman / Ankara

Iraqis topped all foreign nationalities buying property in Jordan over the first ten months of 2025, according to data published by Infux.

Iraqis purchased 448 real estate units. Saudis ranked second with 325 properties, followed by Syrians with 196, while US buyers came fourth with 143.

In Turkiye, Iraqis also remained among the leading foreign buyers, purchasing more than 1,000 homes in the same ten-month period, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TURKSTAT) reported.

TURKSTAT said Iraqis bought 103 homes in January, 99 in February, 72 in March, 70 in April, and 104 in May, before numbers dipped to 97 in June. Purchases then climbed steadily: 120 in July, 118 in August, 146 in September, and 126 in October.