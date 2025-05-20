Property power: Iraqi buyers dominate Jordan's market

Shafaq News/ Iraqis topped the list of foreign real estate buyers in Jordan during the first third of 2025, both in property volume and investment value, according to data from the Jordanian Department of Land and Survey.

In terms of total investment, Iraq led with over 23.7 million Jordanian dinars (approximately $33.4 million), accounting for 36% of the total value of foreign ownership.

The United States followed with 8.75 million dinars ($12.34 million), or 13%, and Syria with 4.39 million dinars ($6.19 million), or 7%. Saudi Arabia ranked fourth with 2.8 million dinars ($3.95 million), or 4%. Meanwhile, Iraqi nationals purchased 170 properties, followed by Saudis with 143 and Syrians with 66.

In April alone, Saudi citizens recorded the highest number of property acquisitions at 45, followed by Iraqis with 37. Syrians and Americans each acquired 16 properties, while Emiratis and Germans purchased 12 each.

By investment value in April, Iraqis again led with 5.75 million dinars ($8.11 million), representing 36% of the total, followed by the UAE buyers with 1.35 million dinars ($1.9 million), and the US with 1.3 million dinars ($1.83 million).