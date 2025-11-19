Iraqis buy +1k homes in Turkiye in 2025

Shafaq News – Ankara

More than 1,000 houses were bought by Iraqis in Turkiye during the first ten months of 2025, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TURKSTAT) said on Wednesday.

According to the institute, Iraqis bought 103 homes in January, 99 in February, 72 in March, and 70 in April. Purchases then rose to 104 in May before slipping to 97 in June. The upward trend resumed in July with 120 homes, followed by 118 in August, 146 in September, and 126 in October.

TURKSTAT noted that Iraqi purchases increased by 3.6% compared to the same period last year, when buyers acquired 1,017 homes. However, the figure remains 64% lower than in 2023, when Iraqis bought 1,733 properties.

Russians topped foreign buyers in the first ten months of 2025 with 2,835 homes, followed by Iranians with 1,499, Ukrainians with 1,189, and Germans with 1,120.

Iraqis dominated Turkiye’s foreign real estate market from 2015 onward, but slipped to second place behind Iranians in early 2021 and then to third place in April 2022 following a surge in Russian purchases.