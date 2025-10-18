Iraqis 3rd in Turkiye’s foreign houses sales

Shafaq News – Ankara

Iraqis ranked third among foreign buyers of Turkish property in September, climbing from fifth place in the previous two months, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TURKSTAT).

Turkiye recorded 150,657 home sales in September, marking a 6.9% increase compared with the same month last year. In contrast, sales to foreign buyers fell 7.7% year-on-year, totaling 1,867 homes.

Konut Satış İstatistikleri, Eylül 2025Türkiye genelinde Eylül ayında 150 bin 657 konut satıldıDetaylar için web sitemizi ziyaret edebilirsiniz.🔎 ↪️ https://t.co/CtTIunCtQk pic.twitter.com/HezRkhXGlH — tuik.gov.tr (@tuikbilgi) October 16, 2025

Russians led the list of foreign purchasers with 267 homes, followed by Iranians with 202, and Iraqis with 146. Germans ranked fourth with 121 homes, Ukrainians fifth with 118, and Saudis sixth with 72.

Iraqis have dominated Turkiye’s foreign property market since 2015. Their ranking slipped to second behind Iranians in early 2021, then to third in April 2022 amid a surge in Russian purchases, before descending to fifth in the following months.