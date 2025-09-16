Iraqis 5th in Turkiye’s foreign houses sales

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraqis ranked fifth among the top foreign buyers of real estate in Turkiye in August with 118 houses, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TURKSTAT) announced on Tuesday.

According to TURKSTAT data, overall house sales in Turkiye rose by 6.8% in August compared to the same month last year, reaching 143,319 units.

Sales to foreign nationals, however, dropped by 18.8% year-on-year, totaling 1,810 houses.

Russians topped the list with 283 houses, followed by Iranians with 155, Germans with 118, and Ukrainians with 118. Azerbaijanis came sixth with 77 houses, followed by Kazakhs (68), Chinese (62), Saudis (59), and Kuwaitis (47).

House Sales Statistics, August 2025143 thousand 319 houses were sold in TürkiyeYou can visit our website for details.🔎 ↪️ https://t.co/gZ6UqcP8NU — turkstat (@TurkStat) September 16, 2025

Iraqis had long dominated the foreign real estate market in Turkiye since 2015, but slipped to second place behind Iranians in early 2021, third place in April 2022 after Russians surged ahead.