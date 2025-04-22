Iraqis rank fourth among foreign homebuyers in Turkiye

Shafaq News/ Iraqi citizens purchased more than 270 residential properties in Turkiye during the first quarter of 2025, placing Iraq fourth globally in terms of foreign homebuyers in the country, according to a report released on Tuesday by Turkiye’s Statistical Institute.

The report detailed that Iraqis bought 103 homes in January, with the number dropping to 99 in February and declining further to 72 in March.

Overall, home purchases by Iraqi nationals fell by 6.48% compared to the same period last year, when they bought 293 properties in the first quarter of 2024.

Russian citizens topped the list of foreign property buyers in Turkiye during the first three months of 2025, acquiring 779 homes. They were followed by Iranians with 448 purchases and Ukrainians with 304.

Iraqis had consistently led the global ranking for foreign real estate buyers in Turkiye from 2015, before dropping to second place behind Iranians in early 2021. Since April 2022, they have held the third position, following a surge in Russian acquisitions of Turkish real estate.