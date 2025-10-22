Iraqis rank fifth in Turkish real estate market with +900 homes

Shafaq News – Ankara

Iraqis placed fifth among foreign buyers of Turkish property in the first nine months of 2025, purchasing a total of 929 homes, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TURKSTAT).

TURKSTAT figures showed fluctuations in Iraqi property purchases during the period, ranging between 70 and 146 homes per month, with September recording the highest activity. Overall, purchases rose by 3.8% compared with the same period in 2024, when 893 homes were acquired, but fell 41% from 2023, which saw 1,599.

Russians remain the largest buyers at 2,520 properties, followed by Iranians with 1,327, Ukrainians with 1,018, and Germans with 929.

Iraqis had long dominated Turkiye’s foreign real estate market since 2015, but slipped to second place behind Iranians in early 2021 and to third in April 2022 after Russians surged ahead.