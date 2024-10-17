Iraq rises to third place in Turkish real estate purchases

Shafaq News/ Iraqis have risen to third place among foreign nationals buying Turkish real estate in September, up from fifth place in August, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TURKSTAT) announced on Thursday.

In its report, TURKSTAT stated that home sales to foreigners dropped by 31.0% in September compared to the same month in 2023, with foreign home sales accounting for 1.45% of total home sales in August.

The provinces with the highest number of home sales to foreigners were Istanbul with 783 homes, Antalya with 548, and Mersin with 210.

The institute indicated that "Russians topped the list of foreign buyers in Turkiye in September with 346 homes, followed by Iranians with 163 homes, Iraqis in third with 139 homes, Germany in fourth with 113 homes, Ukraine in fifth with 97 homes, Azerbaijan in sixth with 87 homes, Kazakhstan in seventh with 87 homes, and Kuwait in eighth with 73 homes."

Notably, Iraqis had consistently led the list of foreign buyers of homes in Turkiye since 2015, but their ranking dropped to second place after Iranians at the beginning of 2021, and further to third place since April 2022 following a surge in Russian purchases of Turkish real estate.