Iraq probes AI-generated footage deemed "disrespectful"

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Caretaker Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani on Wednesday condemned a controversial AI-generated video showing him alongside the late poet Mohammed Mahdi Al-Jawahiri, urging legal action against its creators.

The video, released to mark the start of Ramadan, drew widespread attention by showing Al-Jawahiri offering tea to Al-Sudani, while former Prime Minister Nouri Al-Said appeared alongside former Parliamentary Speaker and current Taqaddum (Progress) Party leader Mohammed Al-Halbousi in a similar gesture.

A statement from Al-Sudani’s media office described the video as incompatible with his ''deep respect and high esteem'' for Al-Jawahiri’s literary and national contributions, calling on the Communications and Media Commission to investigate its production and distribution. The statement also noted that the Prime Minister retains the legal right to pursue those responsible for content that disrespects Iraq and its national symbols.

Mohammed Mahdi Al-Jawahiri is regarded as one of Iraq’s greatest poets, celebrated for his verses on patriotism, justice, and national identity. Meanwhile, Nouri Al-Said, who served as Iraq’s prime minister during the monarchy, played a key role in shaping the country’s modern political system, though his close ties with Western powers made him a controversial figure.