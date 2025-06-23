Putin backs Iraq's call to halt regional escalation

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraq’s Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani warned of the risks of escalating regional tensions during a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, reaffirming Iraq’s firm stance against any violation of its sovereignty.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s media office, Al-Sudani condemned Israeli actions against the Islamic Republic of Iran, further criticizing the escalation sparked by US strikes on nuclear facilities. He also denounced repeated incursions into Iraqi airspace by both US and Israeli aircraft.

In Turn, Putin underlined the need to halt the escalation, praising Iraq’s efforts to prevent the conflict from expanding.

The two leaders further discussed bilateral relations and identified opportunities to strengthen cooperation across various sectors, with particular attention to coordinating oil and gas policies within the OPEC+ framework to advance their mutual interests.