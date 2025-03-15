Iraqis rank 3rd in Turkish property purchases in February

Shafaq News/ Iraqis ranked third among the top foreign buyers of Turkish real estate in February 2025, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TURKSTAT) announced on Saturday.

According to a report by TURKSTAT, home sales in Turkiye rose by 20.1% in February compared to the same month in 2024, reaching 112,818 units. However, sales to foreign buyers declined by 21.1% year-on-year in February, totaling 1,457 homes.

The institute reported that Russian nationals led foreign purchases with 256 homes, followed by Iranians with 133 homes. Iraqis ranked third, purchasing 99 homes, while Azerbaijan came in fourth with 87 units. Ukraine followed in fifth place with 86 homes, Germany ranked sixth with 81, Kazakhstan seventh with 46, Afghanistan eighth with 37, China ninth with 35, and the UK tenth with 32 homes.

Iraqis have consistently topped the list of foreign property buyers in Turkiye since 2015. However, they fell to second place behind Iranians in early 2021 before dropping to third place in April 2022, following Russia’s dominance in the Turkish real estate market.