Iraqis rank 5th in Turkish property purchases in May

Shafaq News/ Iraqis ranked fifth among the top foreign buyers of Turkish real estate in May 2025, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TURKSTAT) announced on Thursday.

According to a report by TURKSTAT, home sales in Turkiye rose by 17.6% in May compared to the same month in 2024, reaching 130,025 units. However, sales to foreign buyers declined by 14.2% year-on-year in May, totaling 1,771 homes.

The institute reported that Russian nationals led foreign purchases with 274 homes, followed by Iranians with 133 homes. Germany ranked third, purchasing 127 homes, while Ukraine came in fourth with 113 units. Iraq followed in fifth place with 104 homes, Azerbaijan ranked sixth with 75, Kazakhstan seventh with 66, Saudi Arabia eighth with 62, China ninth with 59, and the UK tenth with 49 homes.

Iraqis have consistently topped the list of foreign property buyers in Turkiye since 2015. However, they fell to second place behind the Iranians in early 2021 before dropping to third place in April 2022, following Russia’s dominance in the Turkish real estate market.