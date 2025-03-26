Iraqis buy +200 properties in Turkiye in early 2025

Shafaq News/ Iraqi citizens purchased over 200 properties in Turkiye during the first two months of 2025, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TURKSTAT) reported on Wednesday.

"Iraqis bought 202 properties in Turkiye from January through February, compared to 211 properties during the same period last year," the institute said.

Iraqis ranked third among foreign buyers of Turkish real estate in early 2025, behind Russia with 504 properties and Iran with 295. Ukrainians followed in fourth place with 180 purchases, Germany ranked fifth with 156, and Azerbaijanis secured sixth with 137.