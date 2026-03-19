Two drones downed in Iraq’s Diyala, Babil

Shafaq News- Diyala/ Babil

Two drones crashed in Iraq’s Diyala and Babil provinces on Thursday, with no casualties reported, sources told Shafaq News.

One drone fell in Al-Jiyaila village in Al-Khalis district (Diyala), while another crashed in Al-Ibrahimiyah near the Alawiya Sharifa shrine (Babil), where authorities detonated it at the site.

The sources did not specify the origin of the drones.

Since the start of the US-Israeli war against Iran on February 28, Iraq and the Kurdistan Region have faced a wave of drone and rocket attacks attributed to Iran-aligned armed factions. On Thursday, drones targeted a watchtower at the Kuwaiti-Iraqi border.

This is a breaking story...