Drone strikes hit three oil fields in Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News – Duhok/Zakho

Explosive-laden drones struck three oil installations in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region early Wednesday, escalating a series of coordinated attacks targeting the Region’s vital energy infrastructure.

According to the Region's Counter-Terrorism Directorate, two drones targeted the DNO-operated oil field in Peshkhabur at 6:00 and 6:15 a.m. local time, within the Zakho Independent Administration. A third drone hit the company’s Tawke field at 7:00 a.m., causing no casualties.

Minutes later, another drone struck the American Hand Oil farm in the Baadre area of Sheikhan district, Duhok province, without resulting in human or material losses.

The Directorate did not specify the origin of the attacks.

Similar assaults have recently targeted the Khurmala and Sarsang oil fields in Erbil and Duhok, prompting the Kurdistan Region Presidency to urge Baghdad to act swiftly. In response, the Iraqi Parliament and government launched an immediate investigation, while the Iraqi Presidency described the attacks as “terrorist acts.”

With the perpetrators still unknown, the Coordination Framework (CF), Iraq’s ruling Shiite alliance, denied any involvement by affiliated armed factions, warning against attempts to destabilize the country or weaken federal authority.