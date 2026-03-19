US urges Americans to leave Saudi Arabia amid Iran strikes

Shafaq News- Washington/ Riyadh

The US Embassy in Riyadh on Thursday urged American citizens in Saudi Arabia to leave the country via commercial flights as regional security risks escalate.

In a statement, the embassy noted that Saudi airspace remains open and flights continue from major airports, while warning of possible sudden disruptions.

Security Alert - U.S. Embassy Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - March 19, 2026We are monitoring the situation in the Middle East closely and will keep you updated so you can make decisions about your safety. If you want to leave the Middle East, the U.S. government is ready to assist by… — U.S. Embassy Riyadh (@USAinKSA) March 19, 2026

Washington has already raised its travel advisory for Saudi Arabia to Level 3 “Reconsider Travel” and authorized the departure of non-essential diplomatic staff, citing heightened risks linked to the US-Israeli war on Iran, which has spread across much of the Middle East.

The warning forms part of broader US guidance across the region, where embassies have urged citizens to leave while commercial routes remain available, following Iranian strikes on US bases and energy infrastructure in Gulf states and repeated threats of further attacks. The US has issued similar advisories for countries including the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, and Oman.