Source: Iraq factions halt attacks on US embassy after pressure

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi armed factions’ conditioned decision to halt attacks on the US embassy in Baghdad came after sustained political, governmental, and judicial pressure, along with firm warning messages from Washington, informed sources told Shafaq news on Thursday.

The recent efforts, which involved key political actors, focused on containing the escalation and preventing broader instability that could affect Iraq’s internal security, particularly amid sensitive economic conditions, said the sources, pointing out that government and political leaders applied direct and indirect pressure on faction leaders, warning that continued rocket and drone attacks pose risks to national security and undermine state sovereignty.

“The judiciary also played a role by signaling potential legal action against those involved, contributing to the de-escalation.”

According to the sources, the United States conveyed firm messages through official channels, warning of possible escalation if the attacks continued. “The current calm is part of undeclared understandings aimed at reducing tensions and preventing Iraq from becoming a theater for international conflict.”

A day earlier, Kataib Hezbollah outlined five conditions to suspend attacks on the US embassy in Baghdad for five days, including halting Israeli strikes and displacement in Beirut’s southern suburbs, US commitment to avoid targeting residential areas in Baghdad and other provinces, and restricting CIA personnel to within the embassy compound, excluding the Kurdistan Region.

Read more: Iraq’s Islamic Resistance after Ali Khamenei: loyalty, fragmentation, and the test of Mojtaba’s leadership