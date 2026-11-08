Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Gas production and exports at the Khor Mor field in Al-Sulaymaniyah province, in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI), have stopped completely following a drone attack, a source at the facility told Shafaq News on Monday.

The source did not disclose the extent of the damage or when operations might resume.

The Kurdistan Region's Ministry of Electricity said the disruption in gas supplies would reduce electricity generation by 2,500 to 2,800 megawatts, with several major power plants relying on gas from the field.

Following the attack, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi ordered a joint investigation with Kurdish regional authorities to determine the circumstances of the strike.