US Envoy to Iraq: No place for armed groups

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Armed groups operating “illegally” are responsible for the attack on the Khor Mor gas field, US envoy Mark Savaya said on Wednesday.

In a post on X, Savaya noted that “there is no place for such armed groups in a fully sovereign Iraq,” adding that the United States will fully support Baghdad in holding accountable every party involved in illegal armed activity.

He further called on Baghdad and Erbil to deepen their security coordination.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. However, in a similar attack in 2024, the Kurdish government accused armed groups linked to the Popular Mobilization Forces, a claim Baghdad rejected.

A drone strike on the Khor Mor facility disrupted supplies feeding power stations in Al-Sulaymaniyah, Erbil, and Duhok. Shafaq News correspondents said the outage triggered extensive power cuts across the four provinces, leaving residents with only a few hours of electricity.

