Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh al-Zaidi on Monday ordered the formation of a joint investigative committee with authorities in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) following an attack on the Khor Mor gas field in Al-Sulaymaniyah province, according to the security media office of the commander-in-chief.

Initial reports indicated no casualties, the office said.

القائد العام للقوات المسلحة السيد علي فالح الزيدي يأمر بتشكيل لجنة تحقيق مشتركة مع الجهات المختصة في إقليم كوردستان العراق للوقوف على ملابسات حادث الاعتداء الآثم الذي وقع في الساعة 23:10 من يوم 8 تشرين الثاني الحالي، واستهدف حقل كورمور الغازي في قضاء جمجمال بمحافظة السليمانية، ولم يُسفِر الحادث عن أي ضحايا بشرية بحسب المعلومات الأولية. ===== الإعلام الأمني مكتب القائد العام للقوات المسلحة 9 تشرين الثاني 2026 — خلية الإعلام الأمني🇮🇶 (@SecMedCell) November 8, 2026

A local security source earlier said the attack was carried out by a drone and halted production at the field.

Khor Mor is one of Iraq's major gas-producing fields. Operated by Pearl Petroleum —a consortium that includes UAE-based Dana Gas and other partners— the field is a key supplier of gas used to fuel power plants across the KRI.