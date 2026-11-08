PM Al-Zaidi orders probe into Khor Mor attack

PM Al-Zaidi orders probe into Khor Mor attack
2026-11-08T22:34:35+00:00

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh al-Zaidi on Monday ordered the formation of a joint investigative committee with authorities in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) following an attack on the Khor Mor gas field in Al-Sulaymaniyah province, according to the security media office of the commander-in-chief.

Initial reports indicated no casualties, the office said.

A local security source earlier said the attack was carried out by a drone and halted production at the field.

Khor Mor is one of Iraq's major gas-producing fields. Operated by Pearl Petroleum —a consortium that includes UAE-based Dana Gas and other partners— the field is a key supplier of gas used to fuel power plants across the KRI.

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