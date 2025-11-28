Iraqi Supreme Islamic Council pushes Baghdad to act after Khor Mor drone attack

Shafaq News – Najaf

The member of the Iraqi Supreme Islamic Council’s leadership board, preacher Sadr al-Din al-Qubbanji, called on the Iraqi government to fully investigate the drone attack on the Khor Mor gas field in Kurdistan's Al-Sulaymaniyah.

Friday sermons delivered by senior clerics draw large weekly congregations of both Sunni and Shia worshippers and often shape public debate on political, social, and religious affairs.

During today's gathering, Al-Qubbanji said the attack — in which explosive-laden drones struck the site on Wednesday, disrupting gas supplies to multiple power stations — "must not go unanswered,” as the Kurdistan Region is a part of Iraq.

Failing to address the incident would risk similar drone strikes spreading to other provinces, he warned.

Stretching across 135 square kilometers with 8.2 trillion cubic feet of proven reserves, Khor Mor is the backbone of the Kurdistan Region’s power system. Production has risen steadily through phased upgrades—revamps in 2018 and 2022 and a 2020 bypass project—raising output from 305 MMscf/d in 2018 to nearly 500 MMscf/d by late 2022. Additional optimization in 2023 pushed output to 525 MMscf/d in March 2025. These volumes feed the Region’s main power stations.

